Investigators testify on Monday in Arthur Flowers trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial for Arthur Flowers, the man accused of killing Emily Leonard, continued on Monday with two investigators testifying as witnesses.
On April 22 2022, Flowers dialed 911 to report a woman that may have overdosed. When officials arrived, they found Leonard lying on the floor and had been struck multiple times in the head.
On Monday, the jury heard questioning of Flowers. Part of the interrogation included Flowers' recollection of Leonard's history, claiming that she had a tendency to experiment with drugs.
In the recording, Flowers states that he was in the bathtub sleeping and that Leonard died twice that night due to a drug overdose.
Investigator Martin DeVore was questioned about those details, ultimately saying that he believes the cause of death was due to her head injuries. Investigators also said that blood found in the bathroom matched the DNA of Flowers and Leonard.
Flowers' defense team argues that Leonard died from a drug overdose and that Flowers was trying to save her.
Last week, a doctor testified that Leonard's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and not a drug overdose, though drugs were in her system when she died.