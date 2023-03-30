Investigators reveal new details in fatal shooting in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has released new details on a shooting that killed two women in Springville in late February.
The shooting took place on February 28 at Jordan’s Grove Rd in rural Springville.
According to crime scene evidence and witness interviews, 43-year-old Karie Jane Mayfield shot and killed her mother, 68-year-old Debra Nadine Mayfield, before shooting and killing herself.
The Iowa State Medical Examiners' Office concurred with the investigation results, which is being classified as a murder-suicide.