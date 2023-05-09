Investigators confirm attempted murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor fled country to Jordan

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Attorney's Office and University of Iowa Police Department (UIPD) have confirmed that Ali Younes, a suspect who was awaiting trial for attempted murder charges and cut off his ankle monitor, has fled the country to Jordan.
Younes, who is 19, was arrested after robbing and strangling a person in April 2022. He was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft and subsequently banned from the University of Iowa campus.
In June of 2022, after a contested bond review hearing, a judge granted Younes' request to modify his $350,000 bond. The judge reduced the bond and released him on several conditions, including a GPS monitor, requirements to surrender his passport, and stay with his family on house arrest in O'Brien County, Iowa, pending trial.
Authorities say that Younes fled to Jordan on Saturday, May 6. He used Jordanian travel documents at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Younes was scheduled to go on trial on May 16.
Authorities were able to arrest and charge Younes' parents for aiding and abetting his escape.
Younes’ father, Alfred Younes, was arrested on Tuesday by the Omaha Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit while he was attempting to board a flight to Jordan. He awaits extradition to Johnson County, Iowa.
Younes’ mother, Lima Younes, was also arrested on a UIPD warrant on Tuesday with the assistance of the Sioux County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office. She will await transport to Johnson County.
They have both been charged with aiding and abetting.