...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Investigation underway in Howard County hit-and-run incident

  • Updated
Police Lights 8 Web

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An investigation is underway in Howard County after a hit-and-run incident severely injured one person on Friday, August 18.

The incident happened at an intersection on Willow Avenue and 150th Street near Cresco and west of Ridgeway. One vehicle rear-ended another before driving off.

Deputies on scene found a license plate in the road, which was used to track down the address of the registered owner. At that address, officials found a vehicle with heavy damage to the front end, and a man severely injured in the yard.

The man suffered extreme trauma and he was flown to a hospital in Rochester.

The driver of the other vehicle only sustained minor injuries.