Investigation underway in Howard County hit-and-run incident

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An investigation is underway in Howard County after a hit-and-run incident severely injured one person on Friday, August 18.
The incident happened at an intersection on Willow Avenue and 150th Street near Cresco and west of Ridgeway. One vehicle rear-ended another before driving off.
Deputies on scene found a license plate in the road, which was used to track down the address of the registered owner. At that address, officials found a vehicle with heavy damage to the front end, and a man severely injured in the yard.
The man suffered extreme trauma and he was flown to a hospital in Rochester.
The driver of the other vehicle only sustained minor injuries.