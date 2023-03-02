 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 89.7 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:45 PM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Investigation reveals former Elgin city clerk issued tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized pay

ELGIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- A special investigation found that a former city clerk in Elgin issued herself tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized pay.

The state Auditor's Office released a report on Thursday. According to the report, the City of Elgin requested a special investigation over concerns of transactions processed by former city clerk Rhonda Dales.

The investigation identified over $131,000 in improper disbursements. This includes over $104,000 in unauthorized payroll and additional checks issued to Dales.

Additionally, more than $19,000 in unauthorized reinbursements was issued to Dales.

The report was filed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, State Attorney's Office, and Fayette County Attorney's Office.