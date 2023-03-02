Investigation reveals former Elgin city clerk issued tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized pay

ELGIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- A special investigation found that a former city clerk in Elgin issued herself tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized pay.
The state Auditor's Office released a report on Thursday. According to the report, the City of Elgin requested a special investigation over concerns of transactions processed by former city clerk Rhonda Dales.
The investigation identified over $131,000 in improper disbursements. This includes over $104,000 in unauthorized payroll and additional checks issued to Dales.
Additionally, more than $19,000 in unauthorized reinbursements was issued to Dales.
The report was filed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, State Attorney's Office, and Fayette County Attorney's Office.