Investigation ongoing in Waverly-Shell Rock school assault

  • Updated
WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waverly Police Department has confirmed an assault that took place between two students at Waverly-Shell Rock high school on Wednesday, with investigation efforts ongoing.

According to Police, two male student athletes were involved. A defibrillator was used on the victim, but Police believe that it did not appear that the victim went into cardiac arrest or needed the defibrillator as a result of the assault.

Police say that the victim is expected to make a recovery. They also say that the investigation efforts are ongoing at this time.

KWWL has reached out to the School District for more information and are awaiting a response.

No other details have been released.