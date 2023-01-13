Intruder shot and killed in Monticello home invasion

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner in a home invasion attempt in Monticello on Wednesday.
According to a press release, Jones County Dispatch received a call of an in-progress break-in at 309 South Sycamore. The call came in around 1:48 p.m. A Monticello Police officer was dispatched to the scene.
Prior to law enforcement arrival, the homeowner armed himself with a firearm. The intruder gained access to the residence and confronted the homeowner. The homeowner fired the weapon at the intruder.
The intruder, identified as 30-year-old Pattrick Michael O'Brine, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transferred to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
The homeowner has been identified as 44-year-old Scotty Allen Harden. Harden and his 10-year-old son were unharmed in the incident.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monticello Police Department.
Monticello Ambulance, the Jones County Sheriff's Office, and Anamosa Police also responded to the scene.