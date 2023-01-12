Inmate facing attempted murder charges after assaulting correctional officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An inmate in the Fayette County Jail is facing charges of attempted murder after assaulting a correctional officer.
Jeannie Marie Murphy, 48, of Cedar Rapids attacked a correctional officer on January 10, which resulted in serious injuries to the officer.
Murphy was being moved from one cell to another after she damaged a sprinkler in her jail cell. Upon being moved, she attacker the officer by striking them several times.
Murphy faces charges of:
- Attempted Murder
- Assault on persons in certain occupations
- Use/display of a dangerous weapon
- 5th degree criminal mischief
Murphy received an initial appearance from a judge. She is being held on a $2,300 cash-only bond, and a $25,000 cash or surety bond.