Inmate facing attempted murder charges after assaulting correctional officer

  • Updated
Jeannie Murphy mugshot

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An inmate in the Fayette County Jail is facing charges of attempted murder after assaulting a correctional officer.

Jeannie Marie Murphy, 48, of Cedar Rapids attacked a correctional officer on January 10, which resulted in serious injuries to the officer.

Murphy was being moved from one cell to another after she damaged a sprinkler in her jail cell. Upon being moved, she attacker the officer by striking them several times.

Murphy faces charges of:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Assault on persons in certain occupations
  • Use/display of a dangerous weapon
  • 5th degree criminal mischief

Murphy received an initial appearance from a judge. She is being held on a $2,300 cash-only bond, and a $25,000 cash or surety bond.