Injunction puts newly-signed abortion law on hold

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Polk County District Judge has granted an injunction to be placed on Governor Kim Reynolds' recently-signed abortion law that bans most abortions in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy. Until the Iowa Supreme Court can weigh in on the constitutionality of the law, abortions will remain legal in Iowa up to twenty weeks.
The law, signed on Friday, only allows for abortions after six weeks in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies that threaten the mother's life.
On Friday, while the law was being signed, Planned Parenthood and the Iowa American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) made their case for an injunction in front of a judge. They requested the judge to rule from the bench, but the judge ruled that he needed more time to consider placing an injunction on the law.
Before the law was signed, abortions were legal in Iowa until twenty weeks into a pregnancy.
With the injunction filed, the law is currently put on hold until the Iowa Supreme Court can rule on whether the law can take effect. Until then, abortions in Iowa will remain in place until twenty weeks into pregnancy.
In a statement on Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds said, "The abortion industry’s attempt to thwart the will of Iowans and the voices of their elected representatives continues today, but I will fight this all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court where we expect a decision that will finally provide justice for the unborn.”
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum said in a statement, "I’m relieved that the district court block this law, protecting Iowa women and allowing a thorough judicial review to take place."