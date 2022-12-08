Identities released in Mt. pleasant officer-involved shooting incident

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The names of a shooter and Sheriff's Deputy involved in an officer involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant have been released.
On December 3, Mt. Pleasant Police and the Henry County Sherriff's Office were dispatched on reports of a domestic abuse incident where a man was reported to be held at gunpoint by a woman.
When officers arrived, a woman was seen brandishing a weapon in the direction of both the officers and the man.
After refusing to put the weapon down after requested to by officers, the woman was shot by a Deputy in the arm. She received on-scene medical aid.
The name of the woman has been revealed as 33-year-old Samantha Schumaker.
The name of the Deputy who shot Schumaker has been revealed as Carlos Lopez with the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Lopez has 2 years and 8 months of law enforcement experience.
Deputy Lopez has been placed on Critical Incident Leave pending the results of the investigation.
Once the investigation is completed, the results will be forwarded to the Henry County Attorney's Office for official review.
No other information has been released at this time.