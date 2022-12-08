 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Identities released in Mt. pleasant officer-involved shooting incident

POLICE-LIGTS-AND-YELLOW-TAPE

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The names of a shooter and Sheriff's Deputy involved in an officer involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant have been released.

On December 3, Mt. Pleasant Police and the Henry County Sherriff's Office were dispatched on reports of a domestic abuse incident where a man was reported to be held at gunpoint by a woman. 

When officers arrived, a woman was seen brandishing a weapon in the direction of both the officers and the man.

After refusing to put the weapon down after requested to by officers, the woman was shot by a Deputy in the arm. She received on-scene medical aid.

The name of the woman has been revealed as 33-year-old Samantha Schumaker.

The name of the Deputy who shot Schumaker has been revealed as Carlos Lopez with the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Lopez has 2 years and 8 months of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Lopez has been placed on Critical Incident Leave pending the results of the investigation.

Once the investigation is completed, the results will be forwarded to the Henry County Attorney's Office for official review.

No other information has been released at this time.