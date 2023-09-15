Henry Dinkins guilty of murder, kidnapping in disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Henry Dinkins, the man accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020, has been found guilty of first degree murder and kidnapping.
A sentencing hearing has been set for October 11th. Dinkins was led out of the courtroom amid cheers and applause from those in the courtroom.
Dinkins, a convicted child sex offender, was charged with kidnapping and shooting and killing Terrell in July 2020. Terrell's body was later discovered in a pond near DeWitt in March 2021.
Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial, instead opting for a bench trial where the judge would decide his fate.
The prosecution argued that Dinkins had sexually assaulted Terrell after kidnapping her from a Davenport apartment complex before fatally shooting her.
Terrell was the half-sister of Dinkins' son. Prosecutors argued that both of the children were staying at the apartment the night of the kidnapping, along with Dinkins' girlfriend.