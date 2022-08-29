 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hedrick man faces twenty felony charges after four-year sex abuse investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Matthew Reynolds Web
Image of Matthew Reynolds provided by the Iowa DCI

HEDRICK, Iowa (KWWL) - One man was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26 after a four-year sex abuse investigation ended in Jefferson and Keokuk counties. 

Matthew is charged with five counts of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree in Jefferson County. He is also charged with fourteen counts of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree and one count of Sex Abuse 2nd Degree in Keokuk County.

Iowa Department of Public Safety says Matthew faces twenty total felony-level sex abuse charges. Matthew is currently in custody at the Keokuk County Jail.