Hawkeye woman charged with attempted murder of her husband

Kim Renee Cannon mug

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Hawkeye woman is facing charges of attempted murder of her husband after allegedly striking him several times in the head with a sword on Wednesday night.

According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic assault at a residence in Hawkeye at 8:29 p.m. A 70-year-old man was found with severe lacerations to the head.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a verbal argument broke out between 58-year-old Kim Renee Cannon and her husband. She allegedly assaulted her husband several times to the head with a sword.

The victim was transported to a hospital in La Crosse for life-threatening injuries. 

Cannon was arrested and transferred to the Fayette County Jail, where she was charged with attempted murder. She awaits her initial appearance with a Magistrate.