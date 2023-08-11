Hawkeye head football coach Kirk Ferentz addresses gambling investigation charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hawkeye head football coach Kirk Ferentz spoke on the sports gambling investigation involving current and former Iowa athletes.
Coach Ferentz opened Friday's press conference by addressing the ongoing gambling investigations. Since the investigation is ongoing, he couldn't provide many details, but he did provide some comments.
On Thursday, four additional current or former members of the Hawkeye football program were charged in the ongoing gambling probe.
These individuals included current backup wide receiver Jack Johnson, former wide receiver Arland Bruce IV, former defensive back Reggie Bracy and student manager Owen O'Brien. Bruce and Bracy have both since transferred to Oklahoma State and Troy, respectively.
On Friday, Coach Ferentz emphasized the importance of securing the game's integrity.
Ferentz said, "As I stand here right now, I think, again, the one thing that can't be compromised is the integrity of the game. That's first and foremost, that's got to be protected, and that's where everything should start. We will continue to cooperate. I think everybody involved has done a good job of that. That will be ongoing."
Coach Ferentz also expressed a general concern towards the increasing accessibility to sports betting. He also stressed that while he recognizes the importance of these charges, he's also making sure that his team stays focused on the upcoming season.
In total there are eight people associated with Iowa State athletics and seven people with Iowa athletics that have been charged.