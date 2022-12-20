Hampton man sentenced to 50 years after Alford Plea related to infant's death

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon
and continue through Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Hampton man sentenced to 50 years after Alford Plea related to infant's death

  • Updated
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Hampton man will spend 50 years in prison after entering an Alford Plea for charges related to the death of an infant.

Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suares Rivera entered an Alford Plea for child endangerment.

Police say that Rivera was caring for his girlfriend's baby in August 2020 when the baby died from "multiple blunt-force trauma injuries." The infant was only 23-months old.

After an autopsy was conducted, the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office determined that the infant's cause of death was a homicide.

According to a criminal complaint form, Rivera told authorities in 2020 that the baby was allegedly throwing a tantrum and choked on a piece of chicken. 

An Alford Plea is not an admission of guilt. Rather, it is an acknowledgement that he would most likely be convicted at trial and thus, Rivera is entering a sentence deal instead.