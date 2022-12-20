Hampton man sentenced to 50 years after Alford Plea related to infant's death

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Hampton man will spend 50 years in prison after entering an Alford Plea for charges related to the death of an infant.
Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suares Rivera entered an Alford Plea for child endangerment.
Police say that Rivera was caring for his girlfriend's baby in August 2020 when the baby died from "multiple blunt-force trauma injuries." The infant was only 23-months old.
After an autopsy was conducted, the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office determined that the infant's cause of death was a homicide.
According to a criminal complaint form, Rivera told authorities in 2020 that the baby was allegedly throwing a tantrum and choked on a piece of chicken.
An Alford Plea is not an admission of guilt. Rather, it is an acknowledgement that he would most likely be convicted at trial and thus, Rivera is entering a sentence deal instead.