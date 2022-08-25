Grundy Center woman arrested for allegedly mishandling over $100,000 from a local business

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Grundy Center woman has been charged with 10 counts of forgery and for allegedly misappropriating over $100,000 from Whink's Plumbing and Heating.
After an extensive investigation, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office arrested Doni Rene Lang, 43.
Between December 2021 and May 2022, while working as an employee, Lang allegedly mishandled over $100,000 from the business.
Each count of forgery that she's being charged with is a Class D felony. One count of ongoing criminal conduct is a Class B felony.
Lang is currently being held in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.