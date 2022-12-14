Governor Reynolds to ask Iowa Supreme Court to allow fetal heartbeat bill to take effect

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) attorneys representing Governor Kim Reynolds have appealed a state judge's ruling on the heartbeat bill to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Judge Celene Gogerty determined there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction on the law.
A Polk County district court judge struck down the law in 2019, which prohibited the state from enforcing it. The move was based on the Iowa Supreme Court's 2018 ruling, where the court said there was a fundamental right to abortion.
Currently, abortion in Iowa is legal up to 20 weeks. The Heartbeat Law banned abortions at six weeks, which is the time electric impulses can first be detected in the fetus' cardiac area. Reynolds signed it into law in 2018.
Lawyers representing Planned Parenthood argue there is no precedent in Iowa courts for dissolving an injunction after the procedural deadline.