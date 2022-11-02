Governor Reynolds appeals court decision on masking in schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that she has appealed a district court ruling issued on Tuesday which would allow school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law that was passed and signed in May 2021.
Earlier in the year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit vacated an injunction that had halted the state law from going into effect, expressing that COVID-19 conditions in classrooms have changed significantly since the start of the pandemic.
“As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not the government,” said Gov. Reynolds in a press release.
“I will appeal this ruling so that Iowa families have the right to decide what’s best for their children.”