Governor Reynolds announces next steps after "swatting calls" sweep Iowa schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Amid schools across the state receiving fake calls of shootings or other threats on Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds unveiled the next steps her School's Safety Bureau will take.
With over $100 million invested into the program, Governor Reynolds unveiled that it has now completed several of its planned milestones, including an app, called Safe+Sound Iowa, where students can make anonymous reports.
Reynolds announced four goals she hoped her School Safety Bureau would achieve As of Tuesday, they have reached all of them.
On Tuesday, they announced that they have acquired all of the necessary emergency radios to provide to schools in Iowa. They're also providing free active shooting training to anyone who wants it, whether that be a school or a police department.
Finally, they announced the creation of an app that students can use to anonymously report suspicious activity.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said, "Students frequently know more about the mental health and safety concerns among their peers than most adults. Safe and Sound Iowa removes barriers with three easy ways to make a report.”
Bayens said that around 600 schools have already expressed interest in the app and shared emergency contact information with them.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the following cities and counties were impacted by the hoax calls:
• North Liberty
• Iowa City (multiple schools)
• Clinton
• Davenport
• Muscatine
• Cerro Gordo County
• Story County
• Lee County (multiple schools)
• Waterloo
• Boone
• Mason City
• Charles City
• Clear Lake
• Creston
• Des Moines
• Oskaloosa
• Marshalltown
• Monona
• Nevada
• Ottumwa
• Decorah
In all, at least 30 schools have reported similar incidents. The FBI is currently assisting in the investigation into these calls.