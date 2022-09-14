GoFundMe fundraiser for Pieper Lewis reaches over $150K after sentencing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A GoFundMe page created to help pay Pieper Lewis's restitution fees has reached over $150,000 overnight.
The 17-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Zachary Brook's family.
Pieper, who was allegedly raped multiple times by Brooks when she was 15-years-old, stabbed and killed Brooks in 2020.
Pieper was a runaway who was seeking to find a better life before being trafficked to other men for sex, according to the Associated Press.
Though Pieper is a victim of sexual assault, prosecutors argued for some form of punishment as Brooks was asleep at the time that he was stabbed. Prosecutors argued that Brooks was not an immediate danger to Lewis at the time of his killing.
“My spirit has been burned, but still glows through the flames,” Pieper read in a statement on Tuesday. “Hear me roar, see me glow, and watch me grow.”