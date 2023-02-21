 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing
8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach
or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east-
central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Genaro García Luna, former Mexican public security secretary, convicted in US of taking bribes from drug cartels

  • 0
Genaro García Luna, former Mexican public security secretary, convicted in US of taking bribes from drug cartels

Genaro García Luna, Mexico's former public security secretary, was found guilty in federal court in New York on February 21 of taking bribes from the drug cartels. García Luna is seen in Mexico City in 2010.

 Marco Ugarte/AP

Genaro García Luna, Mexico's former public security secretary and architect of its deadly and protracted war on drugs, was found guilty in federal court in New York on Tuesday of taking bribes from the drug cartels he had sworn to combat, the US Attorney's Office said.

The former Secretary of Public Security in Mexico, who served from 2006 to 2012, was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn on five counts of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, including international cocaine distribution conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to import cocaine and making false statements, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

He is the highest-ranking current or former Mexican official ever tried in the United States.

His trial before US District Judge Brian M. Cogan, who also oversaw the trial of former Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, lasted four weeks. The Court of the Eastern District of New York jury announced the verdict after 15 days of hearings and having heard the testimony of 27 witnesses.

García Luna, 54, pleaded not guilty to all charges and can appeal the ruling.

He will be sentenced June 27. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years' in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.

"Garcia Luna, who once stood at the pinnacle of law enforcement in Mexico, will now live the rest of his days having been revealed as a traitor to his country and to the honest members of law enforcement who risked their lives to dismantle drug cartels," Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you