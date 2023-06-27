Friends and co-workers speak out on 28th anniversary of Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance

MASON CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tuesday marks 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit went missing. Working as an anchor for KIMT in Mason City at the time, Huisentruit never arrived for her shift that day on June 27, 1995.
When police were dispatched to her apartment, there were signs that a struggle had taken place. She was never seen again.
On Tuesday morning, her former news director, college roommate, and other community members dedicated to seek justice for Huisentruit gathered outside the last place she was heading before she disappeared.
Caroline Lowe, a member of the FindJodi.com team and a veteran crime reporter, led a memorial service outside of KIMT on Tuesday morning.
Lowe said, "Jodi's a member of our extended family. Never met her but she's one of ours. She was doing what we did; going to work early in the morning. And now, what's really striking is the last few days I've been interviewed by several reporters who weren't even born when Jodi was abducted."
Lowe was working at a news station in the twin cities at the time of her disappearance. Through her coverage of the case, she says that she became hooked. Now she is using her skills to help law enforcement solve the case.
Huisentruit's former news director Doug Merbach also spoke at the service. He said that he thinks about Huisentruit every day.
Appearing quite emotional, he recounted, "There's some triggers that happen. You have a beautiful wonderful day like this; it was very similar to the day Jodi disappeared. So it reminds me a lot of that day, which are not good memories."
Merbach also said, "The violence in this country has to stop. It just has to stop. And Jodi was a victim of that violence and that was 28 years ago. And it's worse now than it was then. That's not right. We should be doing better, not worse."
Huisentruit's close friend and college roommate, Jenny Hager, also attended the service on Tuesday. The two shared the same major of mass communications at St. Cloud University in Minnesota.
As Hager deals with another year of no answers, she shared memories of their friendship and says that being a journalist came naturally to her.
Hager said, "When you were with her, you know you were having a conversation but there was something about her that was just always - she was wanting to find out more about you. Like she was just that interviewer, that reporter from the very beginning."
KWWL also spoke with Waterloo Communications Director and former KWWL anchor Tara Thomas-Gettman. She was hired by KIMT only two months after Huisentruit's disappearance. She didn't know about the case when she moved there, but saw the yellow ribbons hanging up in the city.
Thomas-Gettman explained, "So I go in, talk to the news director and say 'Why are all these yellow ribbons up?' 'We have a missing news anchor.' So that was my first exposure to what has been a lifelong knowledge of a really sad situation that unfortunately all these years later is still unsolved."
Thomas-Gettman now has a podcast and speaking tour where she discusses her personal experience with the case. She continues to hope that an answer will be found, bringing closure to so many people.