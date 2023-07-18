Fran McCaffery's son pleads not guilty to citation in fatal crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- 16-year-old Jonathan McCaffery has pled not guilty to a citation of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crash that resulted in the death of an Iowa National Guardsman.
On May 22 Iowa City Police responded to a crash involving McCaffery, the son of Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery, and a pedestrian. National Guardsman Corey Hite was severely injured in the crash, and he ended up dying of his injuries in early June.
Hite was weeks away from retiring. He has since been posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant.
The McCaffery family released a statement after the citation saying, "Investigators have told us that it was an unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving. The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son’s passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle.”
Under Iowa code, failing to yield to a pedestrian resulting in a person's death is punishable with either a $1,000 fine, suspension of the driver's license for 180 days, or both.
A non-jury trial for McCaffery is slated for August 29 in Johnson County.