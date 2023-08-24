Four teens involved in fatal East High School shooting sentenced

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four teenagers involved in the fatal shooting outside of East High School in Des Moines in March 2022 were sentenced on Thursday.
On March 7, 2022 a total of ten teens opened fire in a drive-by shooting past the high school. 15-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in that shooting, and two other girls were seriously injured.
Daniel Hernandez, Henry Amaya, Manuel Buezo and Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo entered plea deals in the case. Their sentences range from probation to a maximum of 60 years in prison.
Kevin Martinez was sentenced in November to 20 years in prison for his role in Lopez's death.