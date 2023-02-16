 Skip to main content
...Snow Ending Southeast By Early Evening...

.Snow will continue to move across southeast Iowa before tapering
off bu early this evening. The peak snowfall rates around an inch
per hour will persist southeast for just another hour or two.
Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing snow
in open areas through early this evening as well. Give yourself
plenty of space between vehicles and extra time to reach your
destination if out on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Four teens arrested in connection to December shooting

Cedar Rapids Police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police have arrested two additional 19-year-olds in connection to a December shots-fired incident of a home.

19-year-old Jakaraiana Johnson was arrested on February 14. 18-year-old Gabriel States was arrested on February 15.

They are each being charged with being an "accessory after the fact." 

19-year-old Jesse Scott and Jaden Hodges are also in custody in relation to the shots-fired incident.

ORIGINAL: Cedar Rapids Police have arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a December shots-fired incident.

The shots-fired incident took place in the 300 block of 18th SE on December 2, 2022. A home was found to have been struck with gunfire in the incident.

Jesse Scott and Jaden Hodges were taken into custody on February 11 on arrest warrants.

Scott was booked on warrants for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being an "accessory after the fact." Hodges was booked on a warrant for being an "accessory after the fact."

Police say that further arrests are expected in the case.