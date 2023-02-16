Four teens arrested in connection to December shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police have arrested two additional 19-year-olds in connection to a December shots-fired incident of a home.
19-year-old Jakaraiana Johnson was arrested on February 14. 18-year-old Gabriel States was arrested on February 15.
They are each being charged with being an "accessory after the fact."
19-year-old Jesse Scott and Jaden Hodges are also in custody in relation to the shots-fired incident.
ORIGINAL: Cedar Rapids Police have arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a December shots-fired incident.
The shots-fired incident took place in the 300 block of 18th SE on December 2, 2022. A home was found to have been struck with gunfire in the incident.
Jesse Scott and Jaden Hodges were taken into custody on February 11 on arrest warrants.
Scott was booked on warrants for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being an "accessory after the fact." Hodges was booked on a warrant for being an "accessory after the fact."
Police say that further arrests are expected in the case.