Four minors charged in Elk Run Heights vandalism

ELK RUN HEIGHTS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four minors have been charged with third-degree criminal mischief for the vandalism to Mayors Park, the Boys and Girls Club, as well as residential mailboxes.
In a Facebook post from the Evansdale Police Department, they credited "positive help" from the community that led to the arrests.
Signs were found pulled out from the ground and thrown in a creek. Windows of the Boys and Girls Club were also found broken.
Evansdale Police said in the Facebook post, "We don't ask for praise or a pat on the back. What is helpful is staying focused on the matter at hand. Negativity only begets negativity."