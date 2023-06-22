 Skip to main content
Four minors charged in Elk Run Heights vandalism

  • Updated
ELK RUN HEIGHTS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four minors have been charged with third-degree criminal mischief for the vandalism to Mayors Park, the Boys and Girls Club, as well as residential mailboxes.

In a Facebook post from the Evansdale Police Department, they credited "positive help" from the community that led to the arrests.

Signs were found pulled out from the ground and thrown in a creek. Windows of the Boys and Girls Club were also found broken.

Evansdale Police said in the Facebook post, "We don't ask for praise or a pat on the back. What is helpful is staying focused on the matter at hand. Negativity only begets negativity."