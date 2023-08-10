Four Iowa State football players charged in sports betting investigation

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four more Iowa State football players have been charged in a sports betting investigation.
Jirehl L. Brock, Isaiah M. Lee, Deshawn Lemont Hanika, and Jacob Remsburg have been charged with tampering records.
Brock is accused of placing 1,327 sports wagers, with 13 on Iowa State basketball events and four on Iowa State football games. Brock allegedly participated in two of those games. In total, he's alleged to have waged over $12,050.
Lee allegedly placed 115 sports wagers totaling over $885. 21 of them involved Iowa State football events that Lee participated in.
Hanika is accused of placing 288 sports wagers totaling over $1,262. 70 of the wagers are alleged to have been bet on Iowa State basketball events while he was a football player.
Remsburg is accused of placing 273 wagers totaling over $1,108. He allegedly placed 6 wagers on NCAA sanctioned basketball and football events while he was on the Iowa State football team.