Four current and former Hawkeye football players charged with tampering records in sports betting investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four former and current Hawkeye football players have been charged in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's sports betting investigation.
Harry Reginald Bracy II, Arland Richard Bruce IV, Jack Thomas Johnson, and Owen O’Brien have been charged with tampering with records.
The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that can carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine between $855 and $8,540.
According to a criminal complaint, Bracy II allegedly placed 65 sports wagers while under the age of 21 by using a proxy account.
He's alleged to have placed eight wagers on University of Iowa sporting events while being an athlete at the school. Bracy II is alleged to have engaged with Bruce IV to conceal their identities.
Bruce IV allegedly placed 132 sports wagers while underage by using a proxy account. He allegedly placed bets on a total of 19 University of Iowa sporting events while being an athlete at the school.
Johnson allegedly placed over 380 sports wagers totaling more than $1,800 while underage by using a proxy account. He allegedly placed bets on four University sports events while he was an athlete.
O'Brien allegedly placed over 350 sports wagers totaling over $3,047 while underage by using a proxy account. Three of those were while he was a staff member for the Iowa Football program.