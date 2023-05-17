Fort Dodge Police still following tips on recent murders

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Fort Dodge Police are investigating recent murders in the past few months. One of the cases still has a suspect at large, and officers say they have no idea where he is.
There's a memorial on 10th Street where 18-year-old Patrick Walker was shot and killed. 20-year-old Silas Hall was also shot and he survived.
Officers say the cases are not connected, but they're still taking tips on any information they can get.
Fort Dodge Police Chief Dennis Quinn said, "We get lots of tips and we want that - the public's trying to help us get this dangerous individual into custody. As you can imagine when you get tips coming in, some think they see someone and we have to run all those out. We have to operate under the idea that it could be a legitimate tip, so it takes up a lot of resources and time, but we do want the public help to try to find these people."
Dovonquae Pettigrew is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder. He is 17-years-old, 5'8", and weighs 130 pounds. Pettigrew should be considered armed and dangerous.