Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fort Dodge man accused of drowning newborn pleads guilty to lesser charges

  • Updated
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Fort Dodge man accused of drowning his newborn child and hiding the body last year is now pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Brandon Thoma was originally charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Court records show that Thoma, alongside his girlfriend Taylor Blaha, admitted to drowning their newborn in a bathtub in November 2022.

They admitted to investigators earlier that they drowned the child out of fear that officials would discover the methamphetamine in the newborn's system.

This week, Thoma pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, as well as abuse of a corpse. Thoma could serve up to 60 years in prison.

Thoma is scheduled to go on trial on September 1. Blaha, his co-defendant, is expected to go on trial later in September.

The body of the newborn has yet to be found.