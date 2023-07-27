Fort Dodge man accused of drowning newborn pleads guilty to lesser charges

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Fort Dodge man accused of drowning his newborn child and hiding the body last year is now pleading guilty to lesser charges.
Brandon Thoma was originally charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Court records show that Thoma, alongside his girlfriend Taylor Blaha, admitted to drowning their newborn in a bathtub in November 2022.
They admitted to investigators earlier that they drowned the child out of fear that officials would discover the methamphetamine in the newborn's system.
This week, Thoma pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, as well as abuse of a corpse. Thoma could serve up to 60 years in prison.
Thoma is scheduled to go on trial on September 1. Blaha, his co-defendant, is expected to go on trial later in September.
The body of the newborn has yet to be found.