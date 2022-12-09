Fort Dodge couple facing murder charges in the death of their newborn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Law enforcement have charged two Fort Dodge parents with murder in the death of their newborn daughter by drowning her in a bathtub after childbirth.
Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are currently being held in the Webster County Jail on cash-only bonds.
According to an affidavit, the baby girl was alive at the time of her birth back in November. Documents also show that Blaha used methamphetamine to ease the pain of childbirth.
They became worried that with the baby's loud cries, law enforcement would be contacted. Thoma later stated to authorities that they were concerned about the discovery of meth in the baby's system. They also feared that they would lose custody of their two-year-old child if this happened.
Worried that the neighbors would hear the baby crying or authorities would discover the meth, the couple held their newborn underwater in a bathtub, resulting in her death.
Records show that Thoma took the newborn's body to an undisclosed location in a backpack for a burial.
In an interview with authorities, Blaha claimed that she and Thoma had no intentions of keeping the baby and planned to allow Blaha's sister to adopt her, before they killed her.
The newborn's remains have still not been found.
Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact local police.