Fort Dodge couple charged with drowning their newborn baby plead not guilty

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Fort Dodge couple charged with drowning their newborn baby in a bathtub in November are each pleading not guilty. Both are charged with first-degree murder.
In November, Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha welcomed a baby girl in their apartment. To ease the pain of childbirth, Blaha used methamphetamine.
The couple became worried that with the baby's cries, neighbors would contact police, and subsequently would discover meth in the baby's system. Fearing that they would lose custody of their two-year-old child in such an event, the couple held their newborn under water until she died.
Records show that Thoma took the newborn's dead body to an undisclosed location in a backpack to be buried. The body has yet to be found.
According to court documents filed on Tuesday, Thoma and Blaha each pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. Additionally, they each demanded their right to fair and speedy trials.
In an interview with authorities, Blaha claimed that the couple had no intentions of keeping the baby. She said that they planned to allow her sister to adopt her, before she died.
Thoma and Blaha are each being held in the Webster County Jail on cash-only bonds.