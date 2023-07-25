Former University of Iowa professor sentenced for drug & child pornography charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former University of Iowa professor who distributed meth that resulted in a person's death and possessed child pornography has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.
66-year-old Dr. John Robert Muriello conspired with Eric Hojka to obtain and distribute meth around the Iowa City area.
In May 2021, first responders arrived at Hojka's apartment for a report of a victim that had lost consciousness.
Upon investigation, authorities concluded that the victim was given meth from Hojka, and Hojka had obtained the meth from Muriello. When police searched Muriello's residence, they discovered meth and a large collection of child pornography.
Hojka has since been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.
In addition to Muriello's prison sentence, he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $12,000, a fine of $50,000, and assessments of $22,200.