Former Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center Executive Director sentenced to 3 months in federal prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Jesse Henderson, the former Executive Director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center (JCNC), has been sentenced to serve 3 months in federal prison for wire fraud.
Henderson began his employment in 2007, and became Executive Director in 2014. In his position, Henderson was responsible for overseeing staff members, grant writing, fundraising, and controlling finances.
Henderson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud earlier this year in June. Henderson possessed debit and credit cards with the JCNC's bank accounts.
Between 2018 and 2021, he used, misappropriated, or gambled around $71,483 of the non-profit's funds for his own personal benefit.
Henderson was able to hide the transactions from the JCNC and their Board of Directors by purposefully failing to disclose monthly financial reports and bank statements.
In July of 2021, Henderson admitted to law enforcement that he used the bank cards for unauthorized personal purchases. He further admitted that he had been doing so for at least 2 or more years.
United States Attorney Timothy T. Daux said in a statement, "For roughly three years, Jesse Henderson repeatedly and selfishly took money from this organization, lied to the people of the organization, and undermined the charitable works of the organization."
Henderson was officially sentenced to 3 months in federal prison and fined $100. Additionally, Henderson is to pay restitution to JCNC, and to serve a 3-year-term of supervised release after his prison term.
Henderson is to surrender to the Untied States Marshall on December 27.