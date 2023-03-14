Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper sentenced and fined for civil rights violation from 2017 incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper Robert Smith has been sentenced to two years probation for a civil rights violation with a motorist in 2017. Smith pled guilty to the charges in September 2022.
Smith was on patrol on September 25, 2017 when he saw a motorcycle speeding above the limit on I-80. Smith attempted a traffic stop after the driver of the motorcycle pulled over after exiting I-80.
Smith engaged his sirens and overhead lights before approaching the driver with his weapon drawn and pointed at him.
As the driver was standing next to his motorcycle with his hands in the air, Smith delivered an open palm strike to his chin, causing him to fall over the motorcycle. Smith knelt on the victim and proceeded to handcuff him.
In a report about the incident, Smith said that he reached his hand to take hold of the victim's shoulder, but accidentally came into contact with his helmet.
In Smith's plea agreement, he admitted that the strike was intentional, done with improper purpose, and was an unreasonable use of force.
On top of Smith's two year probation sentence, he was also ordered to pay a $750,000 fine.