Former Highland High School teacher sentenced for sexual exploitation

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Former teacher Justin Rapier was sentenced to prison after he was convicted of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee, the Washington County Attorney announced Wednesday.
Rapier is from Marion and taught at Highland High School in Riverside. He was charged in January after authorities found he engaged in sex acts with one of his students.
He was sentenced to up to two years in prison on September 30th. At the hearing, the Washington County Attorney said the survivor and former student read, "school is supposed to be a safe place to learn, not the playground of a pedophile."
Washington County Attorney John Gish says Rapier will be on the sex offender registry and will never teach again.