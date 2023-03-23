Former Elgin clerk accused of stealing thousands of dollars charged with theft

ELGIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Following an investigation from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the state Auditor's Office, a former clerk from Elgin has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars.
62-year-old Rhonda Faye Dales of Clermont has been charged with first-degree theft after over $131,000 in improper disbursements were discovered.
This includes over $100,000 in unauthorized payroll and checks issued to Dales.
Dales is expected to make her first court appearance in the near future.