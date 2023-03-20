Former Dyersville hotel manager charged for allegedly paying fraudulent checks to family members

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Dyersville hotel manager has been charged with fraud after allegedly embezzling money from the hotel to pay family members.
Michelle Kalb has been charged with second-degree fraudulent practice.
According to a criminal complaint, Kalb managed the Comfort Inn at 527 16th Ave SE from January 2021 through November 2022. The documents allege that Kalb payed three family members a combined total of $6,249.51.
Upon investigation, one of the family members admitted to investigators that they did not have time cards for the money received.
Another family member was paid for several more hours than they worked when their time cards were checked.