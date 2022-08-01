Former Clear Creek Amana softball coach charged with sexual abuse of teen in 2007

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Clear Creek Amana high school softball coach and teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex multiple times with a student 15 years ago.
James Anthony White, 58, was arrested on Sunday after a warrant was issued on July 22. He's charged with two counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse and two counts of Sexual Exploitation by School Employee.
According to criminal complaints, the victim reported the case to law enforcement in March, and stated that White was her softball coach and had sex with her twice.
She said that the first instance happened during her freshman year when White called her and told her to meet him on a rural gravel road, where they had sex in his car. Investigators say the second time happened in 2007 when White invited the 15-year-old over to his house. They say White would have been would 43 at the time.
Authorities say that White's alleged actions indicate a pattern of sexual conduct.
White coached for the Clippers from 1995-2012, and resigned from the district in June.
The district provided this statement on Monday:
“The Clear Creek Amana Community School District (CCACSD) is aware of the arrest of Jim White for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student over 15 years ago. Jim White, a former teacher and coach at Clear Creek Amana High School, resigned from CCA in June, 2022. The school district is fully cooperating with investigators and cannot comment any further. These actions are intolerable and not representative of CCA High School or CCACSD employee standards of conduct. Any allegations of improper behavior are taken seriously, thoroughly investigated and punished to the fullest extent of the law. We continue to work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member.”