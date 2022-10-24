Former Clarksville officer pleads not guilty to child exploitation charges

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Clarksville Police Officer has pled not guilty in court to eleven different child sex exploitation charges from earlier this year.
Michael Tobin Jr. was arrested on September 1 as a result of a several month investigation for misconduct in March of 2022.
According to court documents, Tobin allegedly showed a minor sexually explicit photos, including nude photos of other minors. The incident took place on March 4. Tobin was subsequently fired from the Department on March 5.
His trial is set to begin on December 6 in Butler County. He is facing two counts of sexual exploitation by a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and an additional eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.