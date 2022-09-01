Former Clarksville officer charged with sexual exploitation offenses

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Clarksville officer was arrested and charged with several sexual exploitation charges.
On March 4th, 2022, Mike Tobin allegedly showed a minor under the age of 18 sexually explicit images and videos. The photos and videos, some of which showed nude minors, were evidence in a pending criminal case. The minor reported the incident to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
As a result, Tobin's employment with the City of Clarksville was terminated on March 5th.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation.
On September 1, 2022, Tobin was arrested and charged with multiple offenses. Tobin is being charged with two counts of sexual exploitation by a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.