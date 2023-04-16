Former Center Point-Urbana teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to minor

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) - A former Center Point-Urbana Middle School teacher has pleaded guilty to sending inappropriate, sexual messages to a 13-year-old female student.
According to court documents, forty-year-old Adam Hildebrandt pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to entice a minor under the age of 16, an aggravated misdemeanor.
In Iowa, the maximum punishment for an aggravated misdemeanor is up to one year in county jail, no more than two years in prison and a maximum fine of $8,540.00.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the state agreed to dismiss the more serious charge against Hildebrandt, Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee, a Class D Felony.
According to a criminal complaint, Hildebrandt sent multiple sexual messages to the female student saying he wanted to hold her and loved her. He also allegedly talked about her smile, eyes and body. He apparently told the student he was aware the messages might be inappropriate.
These messages were allegedly sent between June 1 and June 7, 2021.
The CPU school district says Hildebrandt has not been a school employee since the end of the 2020 - 21 school year. Superintendent Matt Berninghaus also said the district did its own investigation and cooperated with authorities.
The district approved Hildebrandt's request for "Good Cause Leave" in January 2021 to take effect at the end of the 2021 school year. Berninghaus says Hildebrandt was not an active school employee in the fall of 2021.
Hildebrandt is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.