Former Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy has pled guilty to misconduct. Klint Bentley was arrested and terminated from his position in February 2022 for the crime.
A woman accused Bentley of asking her to expose herself to get out of a ticket. She allegedly recorded the entire interaction. Bentley reportedly asked the woman, "What's in it for me?"
Following the traffic stop, Bentley continued to ask for nude photos from the woman via text.
As part of the plea deal, Bentley will serve 15 days in prison and will be on probation for up to two years.