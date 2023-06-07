Former Boy Scout leader charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse

CRESCO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cresco man was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts of sexual abuse of several minors.
The Cresco Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested 73-year-old James Hughes.
A police report filed in 2021 linked Hughes to sexual abuse of a Boy Scout troop over the course of several years.
After the DCI began investigating, the division said investigators discovered Hughes was involved in other instances of sexual abuse with boys in his troop. Some of the cases spanned more than a decade.
Hughes has been charged with the following:
- Four counts of third-degree sexual abuse
- Six counts of lascivious conduct with a minor (involving five victims)
Hughes is being held on a $46,000 bond at the Howard County Jail.