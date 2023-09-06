Five athletes from University of Iowa and ISU plead guilty to underage gambling

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Five athletes from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University pled guilty to underage gambling on Wednesday, which is a simple misdemeanor in the state of Iowa.
According to court documents, ISU Quarterback Hunter Dekkers, along with linemen Jacob Remsburg and Dodge Sauser entered guilty pleas. All three players engaged in underage gambling activity at ISU.
Dekkers was accused of placing 26 wagers on Cyclone events, including the 2021 game against Oklahoma State when he was a backup. Dekkers allegedly made 366 online sports wagers totaling more than $2,799. 297 of the wagers were made while he was underage.
Remsburg was accused of placing 273 wagers amounting to over $1,100 while underage. He was accused of placing 6 wagers on NCAA sanctioned basketball and football events while he was on the Iowa State football team.
Sauser is accused of placing $3,075 worth of wagers, including ISU football games. He made 12 bets on ISU football games, including against Ohio, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
From the University of Iowa, Kicker Aaron Blom and former Baseball Catcher Gehrig Christensen also entered guilty pleas.
Blom is accused of making around 170 online sports bets before turning 21, totaling $4,400.
Christensen is accused of placing 559 online sports bets in the amount of $2,400, including 23 bets on University of Iowa sporting events.
All five players were originally charged with aggravated misdemeanors for tampering with records, but those charges are now dismissed. Under the plea agreements, each player is to pay a $645 fine.
Ten other athletes between Iowa and Iowa State are also facing record tampering charges.