First teen sentenced in deadly Des Moines East High School shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- 16-year-old Kevin Martinez was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez in the deadly Des Moines East High School shooting.
Emotional impact statements were heard in Des Moines as a parent recounted the damage done after her son was killed in the shooting.
The court room was filled by students, staff, and family members of people affected by the shooting.
It's the first sentencing out of the nine teens charged.
Fighting back tears, Martinez expressed remorse for the lethal shooting.
The shooting also severely injured Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez, both who are students of the school.