Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below zero will be common.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

FBI is expected to search Mike Pence's home and office for classified materials soon

  • Updated
  • 0
The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence’s house in Indiana and office in Washington, pictured here on November 16, 2022 in New York City, NY for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to completely cooperate.

The Pence team does not believe there are classified documents either at his home or at his office as they have done what they considered an extensive search themselves, a source said.

CNN reported last month that earlier in January, a lawyer for Pence found about a dozen documents marked as classified at the former vice president's home. The former vice president had directed his lawyer, Matt Morgan, who has experience handling classified material, to conduct the search.

A source who was briefed on some of the Pence documents previously told CNN that the government papers recovered from his home were "lower level" classification, without any "sensitive compartmented information" or "special access programs" markings.

On Wednesday, the FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home and found no documents with classified markings, according to Biden's personal lawyer.

In the wake of the classified document discoveries at Pence, Biden and former President Donald Trump's homes, the National Archives formally asked former presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records, CNN has reported.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the developments of the planned FBI search.

This story has been updated with additional details.

