Fayette County woman charged with child endangerment

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Fayette County woman is facing charges after authorities say she left two kids alone for weeks.
The school district called the Fayette County Sheriff's Office because the two kids had not been at school. After conducting a welfare check in Hawkeye, authorities learned that the children had been abandoned.
Jessica Mikesh was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Another man wanted for a parole violation, Brian Brainard, was also taken into custody.