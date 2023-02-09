 Skip to main content
Fayette County man charged with multiple counts of burglary

Justin Troy Steinbronn mug

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Fayette County man is facing several charges of burglary after allegedly stealing multiple items.

33-year-old Justin Troy Steinbronn is facing charges of:

  • 2nd-degree theft
  • 10 counts of vehicle burglary

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a report of an address that had been broken into on February 7. 

On February 9, a search warrant was executed on Steinbronn's vehicle, with numerous stolen items being recovered.

Steinbronn was taken into custody and awaits his initial appearance.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

