Fatal Davenport shooting kills one and injures another

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- A fatal shooting in Davenport on Monday night killed one person and injured another.
According to a press release from the Davenport Police Department, the shooting unfolded at 9:53 p.m. on the 2200 block of W Columbia Avenue.
Upon an investigation, officers located a dead 34-year-old male and an injured 29-year-old male. The injured individual was transported to a local hospital for "serious but non-life-threatening" injuries.
A separate shooting also took place early Monday morning on 1500 W 16th Street, but Police say that they believe the two shootings are unrelated.
The shooting is still under investigation.